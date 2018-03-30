CBSE paper leak: Section 144 imposed outside Javadekar's residence

In light of the ongoing protests against the leak of Class X and XII question papers, Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of a group of people with the mutual intent of deliberate disturbance of the peace, has been imposed outside Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar's Kushak Road residence.

Earlier today, Delhi police interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres, in connection with the question paper leaks, who seized over a dozen mobile phones from them.

Ever since the papers were leaked on March 28, scores of students have taken to mass-protesting to express their dissatisfaction for the poor governance and the re-examination decision by the CBSE.