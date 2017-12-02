 China airs `strong dissatisfaction` over U.S statement to WTO: Xinhua
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. China airs 'strong dissatisfaction' over U.S statement to WTO: Xinhua

China airs 'strong dissatisfaction' over U.S statement to WTO: Xinhua

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 02, 2017 17:36 hrs
China airs 'strong dissatisfaction' over U.S statement to WTO: Xinhua

SHANGHAI: China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported.

China has already appealed to the WTO over a similar case, state news agency Xinhua reported the ministry as saying on Saturday.

The U.S. and the European Union argue that Beijing's pervasive role in the Chinese economy distorts and prevents market determination of domestic prices.

The strong response from MOFCOM is the latest volley in an increasingly tense trade relationship between Washington and Beijing, as the Trump administration prepares for trade actions and after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday that some countries were trying to "skirt their responsibility" under WTO rules.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance