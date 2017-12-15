 China`s premier says improving South Korea-China ties to benefit
China's premier says improving South Korea-China ties to benefit South Korea businesses

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 15, 2017 15:23 hrs
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-CEEC Economic and Trade Forum in Budapest

SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Friday said stalled bilateral projects with South Korea would resume as ties between the two nations thaw, South Korea's presidential office spokesman said.

Many South Korean businesses will benefit from better ties with China, and many Chinese are expected to visit South Korea during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Yoon Young-chan said in text messages to reporters, citing Li.

(Reporting by Jane Chung and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



