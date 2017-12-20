 China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media

China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 20, 2017 16:04 hrs
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain reasonable expansion of credit in 2018, according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, following an annual economic meeting of China's top leadership.

China will take concrete measures to strengthen the regulation of local government debt, Xinhua said.

The annual economic conference is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27690.00 (-0.36%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28610.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27950.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.55%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27640.00 (-0.4%)
more

talking point on sify finance