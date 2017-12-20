China to maintain reasonable credit growth in 2018 - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain reasonable expansion of credit in 2018, according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, following an annual economic meeting of China's top leadership.

China will take concrete measures to strengthen the regulation of local government debt, Xinhua said.

The annual economic conference is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead.

