  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. China's Lenovo Q4 profit falls 41 percent, beats estimates

China's Lenovo Q4 profit falls 41 percent, beats estimates

Last Updated: Thu, May 25, 2017 11:00 hrs
A man uses his laptop next to Lenovo's logos during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HONG KONG  - China's Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer maker, on Thursday posted a 41 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit at a time of sluggish PC demand.

Profit for the three months through March was $107 million. That beat the $93.8 million average of 11 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $9.58 billion, against an estimate of $9.6 billion.

For the full year ended March, Lenovo posted a profit of $535 million, reversing a loss of $128 million a year prior. The result compared with the $569 million average of 24 estimates.

Annual revenue fell 4 pct to $43 billion, in line with estimates.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27760.00 (-0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28420.00 (0.74%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28100.00 (-1.4%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27200.00 (-7.23%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 30200.00 (9.58%)
more

talking point on sify finance