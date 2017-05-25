China's Lenovo Q4 profit falls 41 percent, beats estimates

HONG KONG - China's Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer maker, on Thursday posted a 41 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit at a time of sluggish PC demand.

Profit for the three months through March was $107 million. That beat the $93.8 million average of 11 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $9.58 billion, against an estimate of $9.6 billion.

For the full year ended March, Lenovo posted a profit of $535 million, reversing a loss of $128 million a year prior. The result compared with the $569 million average of 24 estimates.

Annual revenue fell 4 pct to $43 billion, in line with estimates.

