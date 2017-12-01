 China`s overseas investments still have large growth potential -
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Default
  4. China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner

China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 01, 2017 00:06 hrs
FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's overseas investments still have relatively large growth potential, despite challenges stemming from growing protectionism in some markets, the top state planner said on Thursday.

The blind optimism of some Chinese companies investing overseas has fuelled misunderstandings in some countries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in a report on China's offshore investments.

It did not elaborate.

The regulator supports Chinese firms' efforts to safeguard overseas investments, but their activities still need to be regulated, the NDRC added.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance