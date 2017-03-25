Chinese investors create new firm to finalise purchase of AC Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Chinese investors set to buy AC Milan have created a new company structure in Luxembourg to finalise acquisition of the Serie A soccer club, a spokesman for the consortium said on Saturday.

Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux will replace the Chinese bidding group, identified by AC Milan's owners as Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing Co Ltd, the spokesman said in a statement, adding that the new entity was controlled by investor Li Yonghong.

The company is "completely external to China", the statement said. The accord - originally inked in August and expected to be signed off first in December and then in March - is set to be finalised on April 14, the statement added.

The original agreement values the club at 740 million euros ($780 million) including 220 million euros of debt. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)