Civilian flights put on hold in J&K, Pathankot

Srinagar: All air space in Jammu and Kashmir was sealed on Wednesday after three Pakistan fighter planes violated the Indian air space in Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry sources said all civilian flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu and Pathankot (Punjab) have been out on hold.

Official sources said the Srinagar airport had also been taken over by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Official sources said a Mi-17 helicopter crashed due to a technical snag in Badgam district killing both the pilot and co-pilot.

Police said a civilian, identified as Kifayat, was killed when civilians rushed for rescue operations after the helicopter crash. Meanwhile, scores of passengers at Srinagar international airport have been told to return as civilian flight operations are unlikely to resume on Wednesday.

