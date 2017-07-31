Cochin Shipyard IPO: Go for it if looking for good medium to long term returns

Cochin Shipyard Limited's initial public offer of equity shares will commence on Tuesday (1 August 2017) and it looks the issue will get good response from investors.



The state-run company, which has a Mini-Ratna status, is among the largest shipyard companies in the country. The company, which has already has two docks located adjacent to Cochin Pot, is on course to set up a new Dry Dock and an International Ship Repair Facility and aims to secure more projects going forward.



Cochin Shipyard bags several orders from the government on nomination basis. And its order book, that includes many orders from NBCC Limited, is quite healthy with orders to the tune of Rs 3300 crore.





With the government certain to focus on increasing defence production in the years to come, the company's order book is most likely to get fatter.



Cochin Shipyard is a profit making PSU and has been quite consistently reeling out good earnings reports. The company's earnings CAGR is about 4% since 2013, a highly encouraging rate, considering the fact that the shipping industry was sort of struggling during these years.



That the company is coming out with its public issue at a time when firms like ABG Shipyard and Bharati Defence are struggling along, may prompt at least a section of investors to shy away from the issue. But then, the fact that the company is debt-free and that it has cash worth around Rs 1600 in hand could significantly help woo investors to the counter.



Cochin Shipyard's CMD Madhu S Nair said recently that the company, knowing the importance of preserving cash, did things prudently over the past many years.



The company has changed its strategy in order to stay profitable and is planning to invest around Rs 2800 crore in capacity expansion, using a part of the funds that would be mobilised through the issue, Nair added.



Cochin Shipyard has its presence in ship building defence, ship building non-defence, ship repai defence and ship repair non-defence spaces.



Income from ship repair works contributed to 26% of the the company's revenues in financial year 2016-17, rising significantly over the past few years. Ship repair revenues jumped from Rs 196 crore in FY 15 to Rs 375 crore in FY 16 to Rs 550 crore in FY 17, the company said.

The issue that opens for subscription on 1 August 2017, consists of fresh issue of 22.656 million equity shares and offer for sale of 11.328 million equity shares. The company looks to collect about Rs 1442 crore through the issue. The price band has been fixed at Rs 424 - Rs 432 and retail investors and employees will get the shares at a discount of Rs 21 per share.