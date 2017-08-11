Cochin Shipyard shares jump on trading debut after $ 225 mln IPO

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 11, 2017 10:37 hrs
Cochin Shipyard (Reuters image)

MUMBAI: Shares in India's state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd rose more than 20 percent on their trading debut on Friday after the state-run company's 14.42 billion rupees ($224.7 million) initial public offering.

The stock was trading at 528.15 rupees by 0432 GMT, 22.25 percent higher than its IPO issue price of 432 rupees. Retail investors were issued shares at a discounted price of 411 rupees.

The shipbuilder, which also repairs ships, had seen string investor interest in the IPO with the sale last week being subscribed more than 76 times.


($1 = 64.1875 Indian rupees)




