  4. Communication satellite GSAT-7A launched

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 19, 2018 17:55 hrs
ISRO - PSLV Rocket (PTI photo)

Sriharikota: In a major boost for the communication capabilities of the defence forces, communication satellite GSAT-7A was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday.

The satellite was launched on-board GSLV-F11 from the second launch pad of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will bolster defence forces' networking capacities.

GSAT-7A which is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by ISRO will provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

GSAT-7A Spacecraft is configured on ISRO's standard I-2000 Kg (I-2K) Bus.

The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system. It will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot.

GSLV - F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages. The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage. The second stage is equipped with a high thrust engine using liquid fuel. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.



