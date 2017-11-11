 Congress to keep struggling for 18% GST cap: Rahul
Last Updated: Sat, Nov 11, 2017 15:56 hrs
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party will continue to fight the 'Gabbar Singh tax' -- Gandhi's acronym for GST, to reduce the tax cap to 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent.

In a tweet, Gandhi said India needs a "simple" Goods and Services Tax, not a "Gabbar Singh tax".

"Congress and people of the country fought to lower the 28 per cent GST rate on many items. Our struggle for 18 per cent cap will continue. If the BJP will not do this, Congress will do it," Gandhi said.

On Friday, the GST Council slashed the tax rates on 178 goods from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

