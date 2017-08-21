Coolpad launches 'Cool Play 6' smartphone at Rs 14999

Dubai: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Sunday launched its flagship gaming smartphone Coolpad Cool Play 6 at Rs 14,999 in the Indian market.

The phone unveiled here at an event comes in a metal body and sports a bezels display. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1080 x 1980 pixels screen resolution.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is powered by 1.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and packs 6GB of RAM, making it the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone in India. It also has a fingerprint sensor.

"India and US have now become two of the largest markets for Coolpad overseas. We have always believed in launching products that start a trend in the market and Cool Play 6 is yet another winner from Coolpad," James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad Group, told reporters.

"We are also coming with exclusive Coolpad services centres in India with plan to have these in at least five cities in the next six months."

The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from September 4, in two colour variants -- gold and black, Coolpad announced.

The phone offers 64GB of internal storage and packs 13 MP + 13 MP dual primary camera and a 8 MP front shooter for selfies.

It has 4000 mAh, non-removable Li-Po battery with a standby time up to 300 hours, with support for USB Type-C reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano), the company said.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1. The Android 8.0 OTA update will be provided by December 2017, Coolpad said.

"In the last couple of years Coolpad has done well and we have beaten even our own estimates. Year 2017 has been a game changer for Coolpad in India and we continue to put our resources in the country with a plan to achieve 50 per cent growth to extend our market share to six per cent of the total market in India," Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said.

"We already have offline presence in eight states with a reach in 3,000 multi-brand outlets and have plans to expand it to a total number of 18 states in the next one year," Tajuddin said.

"Coolpad smartphones have a 25 per cent market share on Amazon in the sub Rs 8,000 category," he added.