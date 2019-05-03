Cyclone Fani: Flights from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata cancelled

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: All flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled for 24 hours starting midnight of May 3 in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' threat over the Bay of Bengal, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.



The regulatory body for civil aviation issued an advance order to cancel all flights to and from Kolkata between 9.30 p.m. on May 3 and 6 p.m. on May 4 to ensure safety of operations during the cyclone.





"All airlines and operators are informed that due to approaching severe cyclonic storm Fani, flights to and from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will be cancelled between 12 a.m. on May 3 to 11.59 p.m. on May 4. Flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be cancelled between 9.30 p.m. on May 3 to 6 p.m. on May 4," the DGCA said in a tweet.



"Resumption of the flight will be with positive clearance from respective air traffic control," it added.