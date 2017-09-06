Dassault Systemes' '3DEXPERIENCE' platform now on Huawei Cloud

Beijing: Chinese tech major Huawei and France-based tech company Dassault Systemes on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable Dassault's "3DEXPERIENCE" platform run on Huawei Cloud.

The collaboration will offer integrated enterprise design, verification and manufacturing solutions to customers across a range of industries, the two companies announced at the 'HUAWEI CONNECT 2017' event in Shanghai.

"We look forward to deeply collaborating with Dassault Systemes to build a comprehensive digital Cloud-based ecosystem to better support digital transformation throughout the entire manufacturing industry," said Zheng Dianhai, Vice President, Cloud BU, Huawei, in a statement.

The companies aim to position the combined solution of the "3DEXPERIENCE" platform on Huawei Cloud, helping customers implement digital transformation initiatives and establish sustainable innovation framework. "This MoU to enable the '3DEXPERIENCE' platform on Huawei Cloud is a key stepping stone in our vision to support industries to digitally transform their approach to deliver new experiences," noted Olivier Ribet, Vice President, High-Tech Industry, Dassault Systemes. The '3DEXPERIENCE' platform features virtual design, simulation, manufacturing and collaboration applications in a digital environment that integrate products, processes and supply chains, and offer a federated view of a manufacturer's business in real time.

