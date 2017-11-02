Decoding the Khadim India IPO

Khadim, the footwear brand is expected to raise Rs 543 crore, through an IPO, which will be bracketed between Rs 745-750 per share.



Subscriptions have already opened on Thursday, and will continue till November 6.



Nearly 50 crore shares are up for grabs, which also includes an Offer of sale of nearly 65.74 lakh shares from existing shareholders.



The footwear brand is expected to utilise the capital to pay loans and corporate purposes.



Most brokerages are saying that its a cheap valuation, and a high-cost business.





ICICI securities suggested that the stock is valued at 2.2 times of its Midcap/sales and nearly 44 times of its FY17 numbers. In a note, the brokerage house said, efforts towards premiumisation of product mix coupled with asset light expansion plans would further enhance profitability going ahead,"



The footwear brand offers affordable fashion across multiple price segments, and drives a blend of seasonal trends and premium product-categories.



SMC research too suggested a subscribe, with analysts explaining in a note that with GST implementation, organized footwear will only grow with faster speed, and long term investors may opt for the issue.



It has a good geographical reach and penetrates across both East and South India.



Angel broking, remained neutral saying that Bata has strong presence across India and has well-established revenues coming from retail business. Khadim's revenue comes majorly from Kolkata (70%), and the balance is from distribution business.



Angel suggested that the valuation of the scrip is well factored, but it might not provide sufficient upside to retail investors, hence remained neutral on the ratings.