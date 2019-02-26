Delhi Cabinet approves subsidy on electricity for farmers

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to give farmers a subsidy of Rs 105 per kilowatt on the fixed charge of electricity given under the agriculture connection in the national capital, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Now, the farmers will have to pay Rs 20 per KW on the fixed charge, which was till now Rs 125 per KW.

"Congratulations to the farmers of Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big gift to the farmers. The Delhi Cabinet approved the proposal today. The government will give a subsidy of Rs 105 per kilowatt on the electricity given under the agriculture connection. Now the fixed charge to the farmers will be Rs 20 per KW," Gahlot tweeted in Hindi.

The fixed electricity charge for agriculture use in Delhi was Rs 125 per kilowatt per month as per the tariff schedule. The farmers of the national capital were not happy with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on the issue of high electricity charges. "If a farmer has an electricity metre of 10 kilowatts to run a tubewell, he has to pay a minimum of Rs 1,250 per month. The charge increase with the increase in the kilowatt. This is excluding the charges we have to pay for usage," a farmer told IANS. At times, the farmers had to pay over Rs 4,000 per month for the electricity which was increasing the overall cost of production.

