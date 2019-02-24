Delhi government plans 50% higher MSP for grain

New Delhi: The Delhi government said here on Sunday it plans to implement the Swaminathan committee report and allow 50 per cent higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

Under the proposed "Mukhya Mantri Kisan Mitra Yojna", the MSP with 50 per cent margin at the cost of production is likely to be Rs 2,616 per quintal for wheat and Rs 2,667 per quintal for paddy, an official told IANS.

"The proposed MSP structure is higher than the Centre's MSP by Rs 776 per quintal for wheat and Rs 897 per quintal for paddy" the official said.

"Based on all relevant factors and views, the MSP in respect to wheat and paddy has been decided in view of the higher production cost in Delhi compared with other states," the state government said. Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai has directed the Development Department to prepare a note to be put up before the cabinet to implement the new scheme for the farmers' welfare. The decision, if implemented, could incur an additional liability of Rs 96.38 crore and benefit around 20,000 farmer families, the official said. The government had sought suggestions from farmers and people on the proposal.

