Delhi HC grants bail to Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.

The court has also directed Karti not to travel abroad and prohibited him from influencing the witnesses or close any bank account.

On March 15, the apex court gave interim protection to Karti from arrest in connection with the case, as per which he cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In May 2017, the ED registered a money laundering case against Karti for allegedly facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd and Peter and Indrani Mukerjea when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.



