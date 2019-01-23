  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi: No respite from surging fuel prices, petrol crosses Rs 71/ltr

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 23, 2019 11:35 hrs
Indian Oil

New Delhi: There is no respite yet for common citizens as prices of fuel and diesel saw a fresh hike on Wednesday.

Petrol is now being sold 13 paise higher at Rs. 71.27 per litre and diesel at Rs. 65.90 per litre after a 19 paise hike in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs. 76.90 per litre after an increase of 13 paise and diesel is being sold at Rs. 69.01 per litre after a 2 paise hike in its price.

The price revision comes amidst a global dip in the price of crude oil.

Analysts say, the prices of crude were down owing to a reduction in the global economic growth forecast which triggered concerns over demand for oil in the coming weeks.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.71.27 Rs.71.14 0.13
Petrol price in KolkataRs.73.36 Rs.73.23 0.13
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.76.90 Rs.76.77 0.13
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.73.99 Rs.73.86 0.13
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.72.20 Rs.72.15 0.05
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.71.99 Rs.71.89 0.10
Petrol price in NoidaRs.70.95 Rs.70.93 0.02
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.70.83 Rs.70.73 0.10
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.71.26 Rs.71.13 0.13
Petrol price in AizwalRs.67.74 Rs.67.62 0.12
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.71.67 Rs.71.54 0.13
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.73.62 Rs.73.48 0.14
Petrol price in BhopalRs.74.34 Rs.74.32 0.02
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.70.27 Rs.70.10 0.17
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.67.39 Rs.67.27 0.12
Petrol price in DehradunRs.71.35 Rs.71.25 0.10
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.68.90 Rs.68.75 0.15
Petrol price in GangtokRs.74.65 Rs.74.55 0.10
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.70.88 Rs.70.80 0.08
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.75.61 Rs.75.47 0.14
Petrol price in ImphalRs.67.49 Rs.67.37 0.12
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.65.10 Rs.64.98 0.12
Petrol price in JaipurRs.72.16 Rs.72.44 -0.28
Petrol price in JammuRs.72.73 Rs.72.60 0.13
Petrol price in JalandharRs.76.31 Rs.76.45 -0.14
Petrol price in KohimaRs.69.81 Rs.69.07 0.74
Petrol price in LucknowRs.70.76 Rs.70.67 0.09
Petrol price in PanjimRs.64.61 Rs.64.61 0.00
Petrol price in PatnaRs.75.55 Rs.75.21 0.34
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.61.66 Rs.61.55 0.11
Petrol price in RaipurRs.69.70 Rs.69.61 0.09
Petrol price in RanchiRs.70.25 Rs.70.05 0.20
Petrol price in ShillongRs.68.60 Rs.68.39 0.21
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.70.72 Rs.70.17 0.55
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.75.76 Rs.75.63 0.13
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.74.32 Rs.74.38 -0.06
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.69.67 Rs.69.54 0.13
Petrol price in DamanRs.69.58 Rs.69.41 0.17
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.70.46 Rs.70.34 0.12

Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation

