Delhi: No respite from surging fuel prices, petrol crosses Rs 71/ltr

New Delhi: There is no respite yet for common citizens as prices of fuel and diesel saw a fresh hike on Wednesday.

Petrol is now being sold 13 paise higher at Rs. 71.27 per litre and diesel at Rs. 65.90 per litre after a 19 paise hike in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs. 76.90 per litre after an increase of 13 paise and diesel is being sold at Rs. 69.01 per litre after a 2 paise hike in its price.

The price revision comes amidst a global dip in the price of crude oil.

Analysts say, the prices of crude were down owing to a reduction in the global economic growth forecast which triggered concerns over demand for oil in the coming weeks. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.71.27 Rs.71.14 0.13 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.73.36 Rs.73.23 0.13 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.76.90 Rs.76.77 0.13 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.73.99 Rs.73.86 0.13 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.72.20 Rs.72.15 0.05 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.71.99 Rs.71.89 0.10 Petrol price in Noida Rs.70.95 Rs.70.93 0.02 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.70.83 Rs.70.73 0.10 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.71.26 Rs.71.13 0.13 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.67.74 Rs.67.62 0.12 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.71.67 Rs.71.54 0.13 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.73.62 Rs.73.48 0.14 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.74.34 Rs.74.32 0.02 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.70.27 Rs.70.10 0.17 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.67.39 Rs.67.27 0.12 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.71.35 Rs.71.25 0.10 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.68.90 Rs.68.75 0.15 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.74.65 Rs.74.55 0.10 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.70.88 Rs.70.80 0.08 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.75.61 Rs.75.47 0.14 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.67.49 Rs.67.37 0.12 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.65.10 Rs.64.98 0.12 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.72.16 Rs.72.44 -0.28 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.72.73 Rs.72.60 0.13 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.76.31 Rs.76.45 -0.14 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.69.81 Rs.69.07 0.74 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.70.76 Rs.70.67 0.09 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.64.61 Rs.64.61 0.00 Petrol price in Patna Rs.75.55 Rs.75.21 0.34 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.61.66 Rs.61.55 0.11 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.69.70 Rs.69.61 0.09 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.70.25 Rs.70.05 0.20 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.68.60 Rs.68.39 0.21 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.70.72 Rs.70.17 0.55 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.75.76 Rs.75.63 0.13 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.74.32 Rs.74.38 -0.06 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.69.67 Rs.69.54 0.13 Petrol price in Daman Rs.69.58 Rs.69.41 0.17 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.70.46 Rs.70.34 0.12 Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation