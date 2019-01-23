Delhi: No respite from surging fuel prices, petrol crosses Rs 71/ltr

New Delhi: There is no respite yet for common citizens as prices of fuel and diesel saw a fresh hike on Wednesday.
Petrol is now being sold 13 paise higher at Rs. 71.27 per litre and diesel at Rs. 65.90 per litre after a 19 paise hike in New Delhi.
In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs. 76.90 per litre after an increase of 13 paise and diesel is being sold at Rs. 69.01 per litre after a 2 paise hike in its price.
The price revision comes amidst a global dip in the price of crude oil.
Analysts say, the prices of crude were down owing to a reduction in the global economic growth forecast which triggered concerns over demand for oil in the coming weeks.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23-01-2019)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.71.27
|Rs.71.14
|0.13
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.73.36
|Rs.73.23
|0.13
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.76.90
|Rs.76.77
|0.13
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.73.99
|Rs.73.86
|0.13
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.72.20
|Rs.72.15
|0.05
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.71.99
|Rs.71.89
|0.10
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.70.95
|Rs.70.93
|0.02
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.70.83
|Rs.70.73
|0.10
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.71.26
|Rs.71.13
|0.13
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.67.74
|Rs.67.62
|0.12
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.71.67
|Rs.71.54
|0.13
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.73.62
|Rs.73.48
|0.14
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.74.34
|Rs.74.32
|0.02
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.70.27
|Rs.70.10
|0.17
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.67.39
|Rs.67.27
|0.12
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.71.35
|Rs.71.25
|0.10
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.68.90
|Rs.68.75
|0.15
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.74.65
|Rs.74.55
|0.10
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.70.88
|Rs.70.80
|0.08
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.75.61
|Rs.75.47
|0.14
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.67.49
|Rs.67.37
|0.12
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.65.10
|Rs.64.98
|0.12
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.72.16
|Rs.72.44
|-0.28
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.72.73
|Rs.72.60
|0.13
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.76.31
|Rs.76.45
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.69.81
|Rs.69.07
|0.74
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.70.76
|Rs.70.67
|0.09
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.64.61
|Rs.64.61
|0.00
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.75.55
|Rs.75.21
|0.34
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.61.66
|Rs.61.55
|0.11
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.69.70
|Rs.69.61
|0.09
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.70.25
|Rs.70.05
|0.20
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.68.60
|Rs.68.39
|0.21
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.70.72
|Rs.70.17
|0.55
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.75.76
|Rs.75.63
|0.13
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.74.32
|Rs.74.38
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.69.67
|Rs.69.54
|0.13
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.69.58
|Rs.69.41
|0.17
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.70.46
|Rs.70.34
|0.12
Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation