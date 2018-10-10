  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi: Petrol price unchanged, diesel nears Rs 75 mark

Delhi: Petrol price unchanged, diesel nears Rs 75 mark

Last Updated: Wed, Oct 10, 2018 11:02 hrs
People queue as they wait for their turn to fill fuel at a petrol pump in Lucknow

The price of diesel continued its upward march on Wednesday and witnessed a hike of 24 paise in the national capital, while the price of petrol remained the same.

After the revision in prices, diesel is being sold at Rs 74.35 per litre in New Delhi, while petrol is being sold at Rs 82.26 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at the same rate as on Tuesday (Rs 87.73 per litre), while diesel is retailing at Rs 77.93 per litre after a hike of 25 paise.

Despite the government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre reduction in fuel prices, locals say the daily revision of prices is adding to their woes.

"People are facing a lot of problems. The government needs to intervene as soon as possible," a Mumbai local told ANI.

Another commuter added, "Local businesses are getting affected due to hikes in prices of diesel and petrol on daily basis, especially in Mumbai. Also, this means that that the prices of other goods and services are also increasing."

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the state government is already running in loss and, therefore, cannot reduce the taxes on fuel.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu government said a decision will be taken on slashing fuel taxes after assessing the financial position of the state.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.26 Rs.82.03 0.23
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.09 Rs.83.87 0.22
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.87.73 Rs.87.50 0.23
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.50 Rs.85.26 0.24
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.81.18 Rs.80.96 0.22
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.80.94 Rs.80.71 0.23
Petrol price in NoidaRs.79.80 Rs.79.59 0.21
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.79.67 Rs.79.29 0.38
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.78.42 Rs.78.22 0.20
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.23 Rs.77.75 0.48
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.80.63 Rs.80.27 0.36
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.91 Rs.82.68 0.23
Petrol price in BhopalRs.85.46 Rs.85.06 0.40
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.13 Rs.80.86 0.27
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.67 Rs.77.45 0.22
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.75 Rs.79.70 0.05
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.79.48 Rs.79.09 0.39
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.40 Rs.85.15 0.25
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.82.53 Rs.82.02 0.51
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.21 Rs.86.96 0.25
Petrol price in ImphalRs.77.89 Rs.77.67 0.22
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.75.10 Rs.75.19 -0.09
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.88 Rs.82.46 0.42
Petrol price in JammuRs.81.37 Rs.81.14 0.23
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.58 Rs.87.48 0.10
Petrol price in KohimaRs.78.66 Rs.78.44 0.22
Petrol price in LucknowRs.79.69 Rs.79.47 0.22
Petrol price in PanjimRs.73.28 Rs.73.17 0.11
Petrol price in PatnaRs.85.61 Rs.85.93 -0.32
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.78 Rs.70.58 0.20
Petrol price in RaipurRs.80.10 Rs.79.88 0.22
Petrol price in RanchiRs.78.50 Rs.78.53 -0.03
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.65 Rs.81.34 0.31
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.81.34 Rs.80.99 0.35
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.84.17 Rs.83.93 0.24
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.62 Rs.85.47 0.15
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.11 Rs.79.80 0.31
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.03 Rs.79.81 0.22
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.80.98 Rs.80.76 0.22
