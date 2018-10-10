Delhi: Petrol price unchanged, diesel nears Rs 75 mark

The price of diesel continued its upward march on Wednesday and witnessed a hike of 24 paise in the national capital, while the price of petrol remained the same.
After the revision in prices, diesel is being sold at Rs 74.35 per litre in New Delhi, while petrol is being sold at Rs 82.26 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at the same rate as on Tuesday (Rs 87.73 per litre), while diesel is retailing at Rs 77.93 per litre after a hike of 25 paise.
Despite the government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre reduction in fuel prices, locals say the daily revision of prices is adding to their woes.
"People are facing a lot of problems. The government needs to intervene as soon as possible," a Mumbai local told ANI.
Another commuter added, "Local businesses are getting affected due to hikes in prices of diesel and petrol on daily basis, especially in Mumbai. Also, this means that that the prices of other goods and services are also increasing."
In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.
While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the state government is already running in loss and, therefore, cannot reduce the taxes on fuel.
In addition, the Tamil Nadu government said a decision will be taken on slashing fuel taxes after assessing the financial position of the state.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10-10-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.82.26
|Rs.82.03
|0.23
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.09
|Rs.83.87
|0.22
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.87.73
|Rs.87.50
|0.23
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.50
|Rs.85.26
|0.24
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.81.18
|Rs.80.96
|0.22
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.80.94
|Rs.80.71
|0.23
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.79.80
|Rs.79.59
|0.21
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.79.67
|Rs.79.29
|0.38
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.78.42
|Rs.78.22
|0.20
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.78.23
|Rs.77.75
|0.48
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.80.63
|Rs.80.27
|0.36
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.82.91
|Rs.82.68
|0.23
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.85.46
|Rs.85.06
|0.40
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.81.13
|Rs.80.86
|0.27
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.67
|Rs.77.45
|0.22
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.79.75
|Rs.79.70
|0.05
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.79.48
|Rs.79.09
|0.39
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.85.40
|Rs.85.15
|0.25
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.82.53
|Rs.82.02
|0.51
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.21
|Rs.86.96
|0.25
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.77.89
|Rs.77.67
|0.22
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.75.10
|Rs.75.19
|-0.09
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.88
|Rs.82.46
|0.42
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.81.37
|Rs.81.14
|0.23
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.87.58
|Rs.87.48
|0.10
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.78.66
|Rs.78.44
|0.22
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.79.69
|Rs.79.47
|0.22
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.73.28
|Rs.73.17
|0.11
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.85.61
|Rs.85.93
|-0.32
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.70.78
|Rs.70.58
|0.20
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.80.10
|Rs.79.88
|0.22
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.78.50
|Rs.78.53
|-0.03
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.81.65
|Rs.81.34
|0.31
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.81.34
|Rs.80.99
|0.35
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.84.17
|Rs.83.93
|0.24
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.62
|Rs.85.47
|0.15
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.80.11
|Rs.79.80
|0.31
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.80.03
|Rs.79.81
|0.22
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.80.98
|Rs.80.76
|0.22
