  4. Deutsche Bank fined $ 41 million for money laundering violations

Deutsche Bank fined $ 41 million for money laundering violations

Last Updated: Wed, May 31, 2017 12:56 hrs
The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen early evening in Frankfurt

Washington - The US Federal Reserve has announced a penalty of $41 million on the US operations of Deutsche Bank for its deficiencies in anti-money laundering program.

"The (Federal Reserve) Board identified failures by Deutsche Bank's US banking operations to maintain an effective program to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws," said the Fed in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central bank also issued a cease and desist order against the German bank, which requires the bank to improve its senior management oversight and controls related to its compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

The German bank was fined a total of $156.6 million in April by the Fed for its deficiencies in its foreign exchange trading and its failure to keep a compliance program with the Volcker rule.




