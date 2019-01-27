Diesel prices up by 10 paise, petrol remains unchanged

New Delhi: There was a marginal hike in diesel prices on Sunday while petrol prices remained unchanged in the national capital and Mumbai.

In Delhi, diesel prices went up by 10 paise, costing at Rs 66 per litre now. Petrol is sold at Rs 71.27 per litre, it was last increased on Tuesday by 13 paise per litre, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metropolitan cities.

In Mumbai, people will have to shell out Rs 76.90 per litre for petrol. Diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre in the city.

In October, petrol prices had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Diesel went up to Rs 75.45 a litre in October in the national capital and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai. At present, all the oil marketing companies of the country revise the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, in accordance with the international crude oil and rupee-dollar. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.71.27 Rs.71.27 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.73.36 Rs.73.36 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.76.90 Rs.76.90 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.73.99 Rs.73.99 0.00 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.71.99 Rs.71.99 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.70.88 Rs.70.88 0.00 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.73.62 Rs.73.62 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.70.43 Rs.70.43 0.00 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.67.39 Rs.67.39 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.75.61 Rs.75.61 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.71.59 Rs.71.59 0.00 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.70.77 Rs.70.77 0.00 Petrol price in Patna Rs.75.56 Rs.75.56 0.00 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.74.71 Rs.74.71 0.00 Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation