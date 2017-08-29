DigitalOcean's Block Storage comes to India

Bengaluru: DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, on Tuesday introduced Block Storage in its India datacentre that will help developers build and scale larger applications more easily.

Flexible and scalable data storage is becoming a crucial requirement for most developers for storing large or small amounts of content, including images, videos, or blobs of text, application developers need a solution for the storage and retrieval of user-generated content, logs, backups, and so on.

Block Storage is a highly available and scalable SSD-based offering that enables developers to easily attach extra disk space to DigitalOcean Droplets (cloud servers), the company said in a statement. Block Storage is a complementary product to DigitalOcean's Droplets, which provide compute power and local storage, by making them more expandable and flexible. By attaching Block Storage to DigitalOcean Droplets via the control panel or API, developers can achieve benefits like scalability, flexibility, reliability and security. DigitalOcean launched its first datacentre in India (12th datacentre globally) in Bengaluru last June. Customers have created thousands of Block Storage volumes in DigitalOcean's San Francisco, New York and Frankfurt regions to scale databases, take backups, store media, and much more.



