Disputed CFPB acting director plans to seek preliminary injunction: filing

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 02, 2017 08:42 hrs
U.S. President Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with McConnell and Ryan at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The disputed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a court filing on Friday that she plans to seek a preliminary injunction against rival acting director Mick Mulvaney and the Trump administration by Dec. 5.

President Donald Trump named Mulvaney, the White House budget director, as acting director of the CFPB on Nov. 24 following the departure of the director, who had named the agency's deputy director, Leandra English, to temporarily succeed him.

A federal judge this week refused to block Trump's appointment of Mulvaney to lead the consumer watchdog agency, but English is continuing to pursue the issue and indicated in a court filing she would file a motion of preliminary injunction against Mulvaney and the Trump administration by Dec. 5.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)



