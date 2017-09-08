Dixon Technologies $94 million IPO subscribed more than 117 times

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise 6 billion rupees ($94 million) was subscribed 117.3 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

Investors bid for 278.8 million shares compared with about 2.4 million on offer, according to data from the National Stock Exchange, as of 1215 GMT. http://bit.ly/2jbjnJ9

The 6 billion-rupee IPO of Bharat Road Network Ltd also closes on Friday, and saw the offer getting subscribed 1.8 times, as of 1215 GMT. http://bit.ly/2jalpJT

Indian companies have raised $3.2 billion from IPOs so far in 2017, which is expected to be a record-setting year for listings. ($1 = 63.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)