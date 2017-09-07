Dixon Technologies IPO gets fully subscribed

The Rs 600 crore public issue of shares from Dixon Technologies Limited got fully subscribed on the second day.



The Rs 600-crore IPO has been oversubscribed 1.9 times by 3 pm on Thursday, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange.



Total bid received by late afternoon on Thursday were for 45.06 lakh shares, against issue size of 23.76 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion).



There were total bids for 23.68 lakh shares at cut-off price. The IPO has a price band of Rs 1760 - Rs 1766 and the lot size for the bid is 8 equity shares and the maximum subscription amount for retail investor was fixed as Rs 2 lakh.





The opening day of the issue saw a somewhat lackluster response from investors, with the retail portion getting subscribed just 0.78 times. The qualified institutional portion was subscribed 1.34 times.



Prior to the IPO, Dixon Technologies raised approximately Rs 180 crore from anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs India, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund, ICICI Prudential Growth Fund, SBI Life, DSP BlackRock Micro Cap Fund and Steadview Capital Mauritius.



The company's customers include Panasonic, Philips Lighting India, Haier Appliances, Gionee, Surya Roshni, Reliance Retail and Intex Technologies.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) business of the company accounted for 78% of its FY17 revenue, and original design manufacturing (ODM) accounted for the rest.



The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the IPO for setting up a unit to manufacture LED TVs at Tirupati, besides enhancing backward integration facilities in the lighting products vertical at its Dehradun facility. Upgradation of information technology infrastructure is also being planned. The funds will be used for settling loans and for general corporate purposes as well.



Although more bids are likely to be made on the final day of the issue (8 September 2017), there may not be big gains for the stock on the listing day. Still, one looking at medium or long term can expect fairly decent appreciation in the stock price and consider picking up some small quantities after the stock gets listed.