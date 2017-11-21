Dollar stands tall as German political deadlock pressures euro

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar gave back some of its gains in Asian trading on Tuesday but remained not far from a one-week high against a basket of currencies as German political uncertainty continued to pressure the euro.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rival currencies, inched 0.1 percent lower to 94.036 <.DXY>, but still within sight of its overnight peak of 94.104, its highest since Nov. 14.