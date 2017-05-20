  1. Sify.com
  4. Dutch considering law to protect companies from foreign takeover

Last Updated: Sat, May 20, 2017 15:42 hrs

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands government on Saturday said it is considering a law that would give Dutch publicly listed companies a one-year period of "thinking time" during which they could freely reject any approach by a foreign buyer.

The announcement by Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp comes amid a surge in nationalist and protectionist sentiment in the Netherlands.

It also comes as U.S. paint-maker PPG Industries seeks to buy Dutch based rival Akzo Nobel with a 26.3 billion euro ($29.47 billion) offer that is widely backed by the company's foreign shareholder base but opposed by the company's Dutch-controlled board.

Kamp has said a takeover of Akzo Nobel is not in the Dutch national interest.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)



