  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. ECB should exit unconventional monetary policy soon - German deputy FinMin

ECB should exit unconventional monetary policy soon - German deputy FinMin

Last Updated: Wed, May 17, 2017 15:06 hrs
German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy soon if it wants to avoid damaging side-effects, German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

"Unless monetary policy starts normalizing soon, negative side-effects will become more damaging," Spahn told a conference at the German foreign ministry.

"Regarding the euro zone, the ECB should be ready to exit the unconventional monetary policy not too late," he added.

Spahn said there was too much public and private debt in the world and called for an acceleration of structural reforms, saying monetary policy could not solve structural problems.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 27610.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27300.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27530.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26800.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26600.00 (0.19%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27020.00 (-0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance