ED files money laundering case against firm linked to Vadra

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 07, 2019 18:51 hrs
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering against a firm allegedly linked to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra and others for irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Gurugram in 2008, officials said on Monday.

A senior ED official told IANS that the agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Directorate action comes a month after it conducted searches at the residence of three people linked to Vadra in Delhi and Noida on December 7.

The ED had carried out searches in connection with alleged commissions received by some people in certain cases relating to ownership of undisclosed assets abroad.

According to the Haryana Police, the case was registered on the complaint of Surender Sharma, a resident of Tauru, alleging that a company belonging to Vadra's Skylight Hospitality cheated him and some others.

The Haryana Police has also filed a case against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in connection with an alleged land scam in Gurugram.




