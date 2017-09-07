Eicher set to make $ 1.8 billion-$ 2 billion binding bid for Ducati: paper

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 07, 2017 10:08 hrs
The logo of Ducati is seen on a Monster Testastretta model during a Motor Day Exibition in Rome

India's Eicher Motors Ltd, maker of Royal Enfield classic motorbikes, is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcyle manufacturer Ducati for $1.8 billion-$2 billion, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.

Sources told Reuters in June that U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India's Bajaj Auto Ltd were among companies preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen.




