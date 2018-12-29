Election Commission reviews poll preparedness in Goa

Panaji: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on Saturday reviewed the preparations in Goa for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior election officials, Lavasa said that most of the preparatory work related to the Lok Sabha polls in Goa was complete.

The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies.

"The meeting was to generally see the state of preparedness for the lok Sabha election, especially since the work of voters' registration is going on. We have taken stock of the situation. Most of the work has been completed," Lavasa said.

He added that the poll officials are trying to create an awareness among voters related to poll procedure as well as familiarise them with any fresh changes in the existing voting mechanism. "The objective is to involve the community and people at large, to make them understand the various procedures. If changes have been made to the procedures, make them (people) familiar with those changes and see if the stakeholders including the political parties, are satisfied with the procedures," Lavasa said.

