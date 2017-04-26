  1. Sify.com
  4. ESPN to layoff 100 on-air talent - source

Source : REUTERS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 26, 2017 21:22 hrs
ESPN logo and building are shown in down town Los Angeles, California,

REUTERS - Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday, ESPN President John Skipper announced changes to ensure the company is quicker to respond to the changing viewing patterns of sports fans.

“Our content strategy - primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand - still needs to go further, faster," Skipper wrote in the memo, reviewed by Reuters.

On top of the cuts to on-air talent, "a limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs," according to the memo.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)



