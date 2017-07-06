EU, Japan conclude political agreement to reach free trade deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union agreed on Thursday to a free trade pact between two of the world's biggest economies, signalling their opposition to what they see as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist turn.

Signed in Brussels on the eve of meetings with Trump at a G20 summit in Hamburg, the "political agreement" is heavy with symbolism and leaves some areas of negotiation still to finish, though officials insist key snags were overcome this week.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the agreement was concluded at a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"We did it. We concluded EU-Japan political and trade talks. EU is more and more engaged globally," Tusk said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing Alissa de Carbonnel)