  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. International
  4. EU, Japan conclude political agreement to reach free trade deal

EU, Japan conclude political agreement to reach free trade deal

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 06, 2017 16:20 hrs
Japan's PM Abe is welcomed by EU Council President Tusk and EC President Juncker at the start of a EU-Japan summit in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union agreed on Thursday to a free trade pact between two of the world's biggest economies, signalling their opposition to what they see as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist turn.

Signed in Brussels on the eve of meetings with Trump at a G20 summit in Hamburg, the "political agreement" is heavy with symbolism and leaves some areas of negotiation still to finish, though officials insist key snags were overcome this week.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the agreement was concluded at a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"We did it. We concluded EU-Japan political and trade talks. EU is more and more engaged globally," Tusk said.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing Alissa de Carbonnel)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance