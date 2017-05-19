  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. Exclusive: EU regulators set to clear EDF's bid for Areva nuclear unit - source

Last Updated: Fri, May 19, 2017 23:05 hrs
The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve French utility EDF's bid for a majority stake in Areva's nuclear arm without demanding concessions, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission, which has been examining the deal since April 18, had intense talks with state-owned EDF last week while positive feedback from rivals and customers also swept away initial competition concerns, the source said.

State-controlled EDF wants to acquire 51 to 75 percent of Areva NP, which designs, makes and services nuclear reactors and is worth about 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). The sale is part of loss-making Areva's rescue plan.

($1 = 0.8941 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)



