 Expert Views: India`s economy grows 6.3 percent in July-Sept
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. Expert Views: India's economy grows 6.3 percent in July-Sept

Expert Views: India's economy grows 6.3 percent in July-Sept

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 01, 2017 00:08 hrs
A worker carries a basket filled with coal to load it onto a truck at a coal yard in an industrial area in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's economy grew 6.3 percent in the three months ending in September from a year earlier, in line with expectations and faster than a provisional 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

COMMENTS

TUSHAR ARORA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK

"The GDP number is exactly in line with our expectations. Upbeat corporate earnings results have been reflected in the manufacturing sector.

"As the revival continues, we are likely to keep the annual (GDP) forecast unchanged at 6.5 percent."

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tanvi Mehta; Compiled by Rafael Nam)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance