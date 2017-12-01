Expert Views: India`s economy grows 6.3 percent in July-Sept

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's economy grew 6.3 percent in the three months ending in September from a year earlier, in line with expectations and faster than a provisional 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

COMMENTS

TUSHAR ARORA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK

"The GDP number is exactly in line with our expectations. Upbeat corporate earnings results have been reflected in the manufacturing sector.

"As the revival continues, we are likely to keep the annual (GDP) forecast unchanged at 6.5 percent."

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tanvi Mehta; Compiled by Rafael Nam)