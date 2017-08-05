Facebook begins testing 'going live' from its camera

San Francisco: Some users are now able to 'go live' on Facebook's Camera -- an option that was earlier available by pressing the 'Live' key on the Status update box, media reported.

This feature is similar to Instagram 'Live' that was launched last year.

Some users were able to use the feature that appeared within the 'Facebook Camera' screen. With this addition, Facebook would combine all camera-related functions on a single screen, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

The new feature also allows you the option to go live just in your Facebook 'Story', as opposed to sharing your live video in a regular Facebook post.

Or you can 'go live' both in your Facebook 'Story' and post at the same time. Facebook had first introduced live streaming in 2015. It was only available to celebrities and eminent personalities and was later rolled out for regular users as well. Live streaming was unveiled for Android and iOS users and at the beginning of 2017, the feature became available for desktop users too.

