Factbox: India's complex Goods and Services Tax

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is launching a new national Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1 that will unify its $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market for the first time.

The GST embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market", according to the government. But in practice the Indian version is more complex and will be tougher to comply with than is the case in many other countries.

Here's how the Indian GST compares with its counterparts in Asia:

INDIA Standard rates: 5, 12, 18, 28 percent Exemptions: Yes Reduced rates: Yes Filing: Three times monthly and once annually. Separate returns required for each state in which a company operates AUSTRALIA Standard rate: 10 percent Exemptions: Yes Reduced rates: No Filing: Quarterly; monthly for large businesses MALAYSIA Standard rate: 6 percent Exemptions: Yes Reduced rates: No Filing: Quarterly or monthly for larger businesses NEW ZEALAND Standard rate: 15 percent Exemptions: Yes Reduced rates: Yes Filing: Half yearly, every two months or monthly, depending on the size of the business SINGAPORE: Standard rate: 7 percent Exemptions: Yes Reduced rates: No Filing: Typically every three months Source: KPMG Asia Pacific indirect tax country guide; Indian government (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alex Richardson)