Fake CBI officer arrested with Rs 26 lakh at Hyderabad airport

A fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, M. Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday was arrested at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport, with net cash of Rs 26 lakh.

Acting on the complaint of Income Tax Officer, Air Intelligence Unit of RGI Airport in Shamshabad, the RGI Airport police arrested Rao, and seized a fake CBI Employee I.D card, four envelope covers of CBI Department, letter head of Central Vigilance Commission, and boarding pass of the accused. The accused is being remanded to judicial custody.

The cash amount was seized by the officials of Income Tax Department, on the confession made by Rao. The accused was travelling from Vijayawada carrying Rs 26,00,000 in order to discharge an official work at the court for an employee of Panchayath Department whose land dispute case was long been pending in the court. He was arrested when he alighted at the airport. Using the fake I.D. card, he had developed acquaintance with the said employee, and also used to look after the official work at A.P. Secretariat. The accused previously worked as an accounts manager in a private company and due to lockout of the company, he had shifted to Vijayawada in 2014, where he worked as an accountant in a company. However, due to ill health, he was removed from the service. Since then, he has been impersonating as the Deputy Chief Investigation Officer of CBI department, to make easy money.

