Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi: Kejriwal

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 02, 2018 14:40 hrs
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Farmers marching from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in support of their demands should be allowed to enter Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

"Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers," the Chief Minister told the media here.

His remarks come after thousands of farmers allied to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who began marching from Haridwar in Uttarakhand on September 23, reached the Delhi border and were not allowed to enter the capital, triggering violence.




