  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to be sentenced today

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to be sentenced today

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 03, 2018 09:58 hrs
Lalu Yadav

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence for former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in a fodder scam case.

On December 23, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the court while seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28160.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28850.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (-0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29030.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27350.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28120.00 (-0.28%)
more

talking point on sify finance