FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 20:40 hrs

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Britain's FTSE edges down 0.2 pct amid election uncertainty

** Madame Tussauds owner Merlin, EasyJet, IAG fall after London attack

** Election gamble could cost betting companies as regulations tighten

** STOXX 600 on the back foot

** Banco Popular weighs on European bank stocks

** Morgan Stanley curbs enthusiasm for European equities

** Lisbon lags Europe as EDP slumps on CEO investigation

** Sage Group dips as analysts dissect U.S. payments business disposal

(Reporting by Helen Reid)



