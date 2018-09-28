Fuel crisis 'small storm' for robust Indian economy: Official

New Delhi: The government sees the rising fuel prices and falling rupee as a "small storm" for an otherwise robust Indian economy which it expects to sail through due to various steps, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.

"Wherever we have control, we are trying to do those things to sail over this crisis. For example, curtailing non-essential imports is one of them, boosting exports is another, and reducing petrol and diesel consumption one of them," he said.

"It's a conservation issue. We are doing solar in a big way in India because solar is the future of India. So long-term solution to this petrol, diesel crisis is moving to non-conventional resources. Already our dependence on petrol and diesel has reduced quite a bit."

He said India is on a path of sustainable growth and still a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). The government had on Wednesday hiked import duty on as many as 19 products, including air conditioners, household refrigerators and washing machines, to curb the import of non-essential items to check the burgeoning current account deficit. The official said the list of import items on which duty was raised was done after scrutiny of essential and non-essential items, and after duly considering which items were available locally. Among the 19 items was also aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on which the duty was raised to 5 per cent from earlier 0 per cent. The official said that India is producing most of the ATF required and so the duty hike would not escalate airline fares. "Of the total usage of ATF consumption of Rs 30,000 crore, imports is of only Rs 1,100 crore, which is miniscule and will not impact the ATF price," he said.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.83.00 Rs.82.86 0.14 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.82 Rs.84.68 0.14 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.35 Rs.90.22 0.13 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.30 Rs.86.15 0.15 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.36 Rs.83.44 -0.08 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.54 Rs.82.42 0.12 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.66 Rs.83.52 0.14 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.86 Rs.81.56 0.30 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.89 Rs.79.76 0.13 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.99 Rs.87.84 0.15 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.72 Rs.84.02 -0.30 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.35 Rs.82.16 0.19 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.15 Rs.89.00 0.15 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.37 Rs.86.11 0.26 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.83.00 Rs.82.86 0.14 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.82 Rs.84.68 0.14 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.35 Rs.90.22 0.13 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.30 Rs.86.15 0.15 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.89 Rs.83.69 0.20 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.36 Rs.83.44 -0.08 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.54 Rs.82.42 0.12 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.82.34 Rs.82.23 0.11 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.81.50 Rs.81.24 0.26 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.73 Rs.78.38 0.35 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.83.25 Rs.82.98 0.27 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.66 Rs.83.52 0.14 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.88.87 Rs.88.63 0.24 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.86 Rs.81.56 0.30 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.89 Rs.79.76 0.13 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.83.00 Rs.82.97 0.03 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.82.27 Rs.82.15 0.12 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.15 Rs.86.00 0.15 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.85.61 Rs.85.42 0.19 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.99 Rs.87.84 0.15 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.97 Rs.80.86 0.11 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.78.28 Rs.78.15 0.13 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.72 Rs.84.02 -0.30 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.84.61 Rs.84.47 0.14 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.88.43 Rs.88.33 0.10 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.81.43 Rs.80.87 0.56 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.35 Rs.82.16 0.19 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.76.38 Rs.76.33 0.05 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.15 Rs.89.00 0.15 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.71.39 Rs.71.28 0.11 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.83.30 Rs.83.18 0.12 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.67 Rs.81.65 0.02 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.82.56 Rs.82.24 0.32 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.83.79 Rs.83.33 0.46 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.87.40 Rs.87.26 0.14 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.37 Rs.86.11 0.26 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.80.69 Rs.80.70 -0.01 Petrol price in Daman Rs.80.70 Rs.80.57 0.13 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.81.70 Rs.81.57 0.13 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation