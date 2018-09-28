Fuel crisis 'small storm' for robust Indian economy: Official

New Delhi: The government sees the rising fuel prices and falling rupee as a "small storm" for an otherwise robust Indian economy which it expects to sail through due to various steps, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.
"Wherever we have control, we are trying to do those things to sail over this crisis. For example, curtailing non-essential imports is one of them, boosting exports is another, and reducing petrol and diesel consumption one of them," he said.
"It's a conservation issue. We are doing solar in a big way in India because solar is the future of India. So long-term solution to this petrol, diesel crisis is moving to non-conventional resources. Already our dependence on petrol and diesel has reduced quite a bit."
He said India is on a path of sustainable growth and still a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).
The government had on Wednesday hiked import duty on as many as 19 products, including air conditioners, household refrigerators and washing machines, to curb the import of non-essential items to check the burgeoning current account deficit.
The official said the list of import items on which duty was raised was done after scrutiny of essential and non-essential items, and after duly considering which items were available locally.
Among the 19 items was also aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on which the duty was raised to 5 per cent from earlier 0 per cent.
The official said that India is producing most of the ATF required and so the duty hike would not escalate airline fares.
"Of the total usage of ATF consumption of Rs 30,000 crore, imports is of only Rs 1,100 crore, which is miniscule and will not impact the ATF price," he said.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.82.86
|0.14
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.82
|Rs.84.68
|0.14
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.90.35
|Rs.90.22
|0.13
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.86.30
|Rs.86.15
|0.15
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.36
|Rs.83.44
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.54
|Rs.82.42
|0.12
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.66
|Rs.83.52
|0.14
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.81.86
|Rs.81.56
|0.30
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.89
|Rs.79.76
|0.13
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.99
|Rs.87.84
|0.15
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.72
|Rs.84.02
|-0.30
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.35
|Rs.82.16
|0.19
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.15
|Rs.89.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.86.37
|Rs.86.11
|0.26
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.82.86
|0.14
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.82
|Rs.84.68
|0.14
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.90.35
|Rs.90.22
|0.13
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.86.30
|Rs.86.15
|0.15
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.83.89
|Rs.83.69
|0.20
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.36
|Rs.83.44
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.54
|Rs.82.42
|0.12
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.82.34
|Rs.82.23
|0.11
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.81.50
|Rs.81.24
|0.26
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.78.73
|Rs.78.38
|0.35
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.83.25
|Rs.82.98
|0.27
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.66
|Rs.83.52
|0.14
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.88.87
|Rs.88.63
|0.24
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.81.86
|Rs.81.56
|0.30
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.89
|Rs.79.76
|0.13
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.82.97
|0.03
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.82.27
|Rs.82.15
|0.12
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.86.15
|Rs.86.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.85.61
|Rs.85.42
|0.19
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.99
|Rs.87.84
|0.15
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.80.97
|Rs.80.86
|0.11
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.78.28
|Rs.78.15
|0.13
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.72
|Rs.84.02
|-0.30
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.84.61
|Rs.84.47
|0.14
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.88.43
|Rs.88.33
|0.10
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.81.43
|Rs.80.87
|0.56
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.35
|Rs.82.16
|0.19
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.76.38
|Rs.76.33
|0.05
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.15
|Rs.89.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.71.39
|Rs.71.28
|0.11
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.83.30
|Rs.83.18
|0.12
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.81.67
|Rs.81.65
|0.02
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.82.56
|Rs.82.24
|0.32
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.83.79
|Rs.83.33
|0.46
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.87.40
|Rs.87.26
|0.14
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.86.37
|Rs.86.11
|0.26
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.80.69
|Rs.80.70
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.80.70
|Rs.80.57
|0.13
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.81.70
|Rs.81.57
|0.13
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation