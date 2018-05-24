Fuel price hike: BJP MP slams Congress amid opposition protests

Rewa: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra on Thursday slammed the Congress party for protesting against the fuel price hike.

Mishra said Congress should first recall their past before pointing fingers at the BJP-led Central government.

"Congress talks about fuel price to criticise the government. Don't they remember their own past? Petrol was Rs 29 per litre in 2004 and Rs 74 per litre in 2014, ghee Rs 130 per kg in 2004 and Rs 380 per kg in 2014," Mishra said.

"Data charges were Rs 300 for 1 GB (during Congress-led government). Now it is 100 GB at Rs 300 now. Also, call rates were Rs 8 per minute earlier. Now it is free with data pack," he added.

Petrol prices rose by 30 paise in most metropolitans on Wednesday, leaving common man hassled. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs. 85 per litre, whereas in New Delhi, the rate has crossed Rs. 77 for a litre. Following the hike in fuel prices workers of various opposition parties including Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are staging protests in various parts of the country. Analysts believe that the less production of oil in the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

