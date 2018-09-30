Fuel price hike: Petrol nears Rs 84 a litre in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Sunday.
The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.
After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.
While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.
Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.83.40
|Rs.83.22
|0.18
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.85.21
|Rs.85.03
|0.18
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.90.75
|Rs.90.57
|0.18
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.86.70
|Rs.86.70
|0.00
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.84.20
|Rs.84.05
|0.15
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.77
|Rs.83.56
|0.21
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.92
|Rs.82.64
|0.28
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.82.68
|Rs.82.52
|0.16
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.81.77
|Rs.81.59
|0.18
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.79.48
|Rs.78.87
|0.61
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.83.60
|Rs.83.34
|0.26
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.84.06
|Rs.83.88
|0.18
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.89.18
|Rs.88.92
|0.26
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.82.21
|Rs.82.13
|0.08
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.80.28
|Rs.80.10
|0.18
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.83.39
|Rs.83.15
|0.24
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.82.60
|Rs.82.53
|0.07
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.86.55
|Rs.86.35
|0.20
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.86.03
|Rs.85.79
|0.24
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.88.42
|Rs.88.23
|0.19
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.81.39
|Rs.81.19
|0.20
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.78.66
|Rs.78.49
|0.17
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.84
|Rs.83.77
|0.07
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.85.00
|Rs.84.82
|0.18
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.88.77
|Rs.88.58
|0.19
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.81.40
|Rs.81.64
|-0.24
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.74
|Rs.82.53
|0.21
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.77.02
|Rs.76.75
|0.27
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.88
|Rs.89.70
|0.18
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.71.73
|Rs.71.58
|0.15
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.83.71
|Rs.83.53
|0.18
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.82.10
|Rs.81.81
|0.29
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.82.95
|Rs.82.83
|0.12
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.84.19
|Rs.83.30
|0.89
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.87.79
|Rs.87.61
|0.18
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.86.96
|Rs.86.59
|0.37
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.81.07
|Rs.80.90
|0.17
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.81.13
|Rs.80.91
|0.22
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.82.15
|Rs.81.92
|0.23