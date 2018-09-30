Fuel price hike: Petrol nears Rs 84 a litre in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Sunday.

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.

Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.83.40 Rs.83.22 0.18 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.21 Rs.85.03 0.18 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.75 Rs.90.57 0.18 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.70 Rs.86.70 0.00 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.77 Rs.83.56 0.21 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.92 Rs.82.64 0.28 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.06 Rs.83.88 0.18 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.82.21 Rs.82.13 0.08 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.28 Rs.80.10 0.18 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.42 Rs.88.23 0.19 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.84 Rs.83.66 0.18 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.74 Rs.82.53 0.21 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.88 Rs.89.70 0.18 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.96 Rs.86.59 0.37 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.83.40 Rs.83.22 0.18 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.21 Rs.85.03 0.18 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.75 Rs.90.57 0.18 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.70 Rs.86.70 0.00 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.84.20 Rs.84.05 0.15 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.77 Rs.83.56 0.21 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.92 Rs.82.64 0.28 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.82.68 Rs.82.52 0.16 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.81.77 Rs.81.59 0.18 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.79.48 Rs.78.87 0.61 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.83.60 Rs.83.34 0.26 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.06 Rs.83.88 0.18 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.89.18 Rs.88.92 0.26 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.82.21 Rs.82.13 0.08 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.28 Rs.80.10 0.18 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.83.39 Rs.83.15 0.24 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.82.60 Rs.82.53 0.07 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.55 Rs.86.35 0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.86.03 Rs.85.79 0.24 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.42 Rs.88.23 0.19 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.81.39 Rs.81.19 0.20 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.78.66 Rs.78.49 0.17 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.84 Rs.83.77 0.07 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.85.00 Rs.84.82 0.18 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.88.77 Rs.88.58 0.19 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.81.40 Rs.81.64 -0.24 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.74 Rs.82.53 0.21 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.77.02 Rs.76.75 0.27 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.88 Rs.89.70 0.18 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.71.73 Rs.71.58 0.15 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.83.71 Rs.83.53 0.18 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.82.10 Rs.81.81 0.29 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.82.95 Rs.82.83 0.12 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.84.19 Rs.83.30 0.89 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.87.79 Rs.87.61 0.18 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.96 Rs.86.59 0.37 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.81.07 Rs.80.90 0.17 Petrol price in Daman Rs.81.13 Rs.80.91 0.22 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.82.15 Rs.81.92 0.23