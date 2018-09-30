  1. Sify.com
  4. Fuel price hike: Petrol nears Rs 84 a litre in Delhi

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 30, 2018 14:20 hrs
A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol and Diesel as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Sunday.

The petrol price was hiked by 0.09 paisa in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai and by 0.10 paisa in Chennai.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.49 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 74.79 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90. 84 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.40.

While in Chennai petrol price is Rs 86.80 and diesel is Rs 79.08.

Petrol now costs Rs 85. 30 per litre and diesel Rs 76.64 per litre in Kolkata.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.


State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.83.40 Rs.83.22 0.18
Petrol price in KolkataRs.85.21 Rs.85.03 0.18
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.75 Rs.90.57 0.18
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.70 Rs.86.70 0.00
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.77 Rs.83.56 0.21
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.92 Rs.82.64 0.28
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.06 Rs.83.88 0.18
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.82.21 Rs.82.13 0.08
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.28 Rs.80.10 0.18
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.42 Rs.88.23 0.19
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.84 Rs.83.66 0.18
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.74 Rs.82.53 0.21
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.88 Rs.89.70 0.18
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.96 Rs.86.59 0.37
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.84.20 Rs.84.05 0.15
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.77 Rs.83.56 0.21
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.92 Rs.82.64 0.28
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.68 Rs.82.52 0.16
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.77 Rs.81.59 0.18
Petrol price in AizwalRs.79.48 Rs.78.87 0.61
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.83.60 Rs.83.34 0.26
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.06 Rs.83.88 0.18
Petrol price in BhopalRs.89.18 Rs.88.92 0.26
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.82.21 Rs.82.13 0.08
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.28 Rs.80.10 0.18
Petrol price in DehradunRs.83.39 Rs.83.15 0.24
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.82.60 Rs.82.53 0.07
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.55 Rs.86.35 0.20
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.86.03 Rs.85.79 0.24
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.42 Rs.88.23 0.19
Petrol price in ImphalRs.81.39 Rs.81.19 0.20
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.78.66 Rs.78.49 0.17
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.84 Rs.83.77 0.07
Petrol price in JammuRs.85.00 Rs.84.82 0.18
Petrol price in JalandharRs.88.77 Rs.88.58 0.19
Petrol price in KohimaRs.81.40 Rs.81.64 -0.24
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.74 Rs.82.53 0.21
Petrol price in PanjimRs.77.02 Rs.76.75 0.27
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.88 Rs.89.70 0.18
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.73 Rs.71.58 0.15
Petrol price in RaipurRs.83.71 Rs.83.53 0.18
Petrol price in RanchiRs.82.10 Rs.81.81 0.29
Petrol price in ShillongRs.82.95 Rs.82.83 0.12
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.84.19 Rs.83.30 0.89
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.79 Rs.87.61 0.18
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.96 Rs.86.59 0.37
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.81.07 Rs.80.90 0.17
Petrol price in DamanRs.81.13 Rs.80.91 0.22
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.82.15 Rs.81.92 0.23



