Fuel price hike: Rajasthan minister asks people to 'reduce expenses'

Sikar: In the wake of the continuous hike in fuel prices, state minister and MLA from Rajasthan's Churu district, Rajkumar Rinwa, has appealed to people to reduce their expenses.

"The price of petrol depends on the crude oil price in the international market. The government is trying to reduce the price. There are so many states which are affected by floods; there is a lot of expenditure. People don't understand that the hike is due to the increase of crude oil price, so they should reduce their expenses," Rinwa told media here on Sunday.

Criticising Rinwa over his statement, Congress' Sachin Pilot told ANI: "Such remarks from BJP leadership tell you they are very arrogant, they are insensitive to the needs of people. When people are suffering, they are making it worse by such outlandish statements." Around 21 Opposition parties, including the Congress, are observing a nationwide strike today due to the hike in petrol and diesel prices across India. Petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre, respectively, in the national capital, while in Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 88.12 and Rs 77.32 per litre, respectively. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a rally from Rajghat to the Ramlila Maidan, where a meeting was held on account of the Bharat Bandh.

