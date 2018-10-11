Fuel prices continue to rise

Fuel prices continued to soar on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.36 per litre, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.62 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 9 paise and 29 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.09 Rs.84.09 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.87.73 Rs.87.73 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.50 Rs.85.50 0.00 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.80.94 Rs.80.94 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.79.67 Rs.79.80 -0.13 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.91 Rs.82.91 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.08 Rs.81.13 -0.05 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.67 Rs.77.67 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.21 Rs.87.21 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.71 Rs.82.88 -0.17 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.79.71 Rs.79.69 0.02 Petrol price in Patna Rs.85.92 Rs.85.61 0.31 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.61 Rs.85.62 -0.01 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.09 Rs.84.09 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.87.73 Rs.87.73 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.50 Rs.85.50 0.00 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.81.02 Rs.81.18 -0.16 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.80.94 Rs.80.94 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.79.67 Rs.79.80 -0.13 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.79.47 Rs.79.67 -0.20 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.78.42 Rs.78.42 0.00 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.03 Rs.78.23 -0.20 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.80.72 Rs.80.63 0.09 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.91 Rs.82.91 0.00 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.85.34 Rs.85.46 -0.12 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.08 Rs.81.13 -0.05 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.67 Rs.77.67 0.00 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.76 Rs.79.75 0.01 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.79.51 Rs.79.48 0.03 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.40 Rs.85.40 0.00 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.82.53 Rs.82.53 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.21 Rs.87.21 0.00 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.77.89 Rs.77.89 0.00 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.75.40 Rs.75.10 0.30 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.71 Rs.82.88 -0.17 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.81.37 Rs.81.37 0.00 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.58 Rs.87.58 0.00 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.78.66 Rs.78.66 0.00 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.79.71 Rs.79.69 0.02 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.73.36 Rs.73.28 0.08 Petrol price in Patna Rs.85.92 Rs.85.61 0.31 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.78 Rs.70.78 0.00 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.80.13 Rs.80.10 0.03 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.78.52 Rs.78.50 0.02 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.57 Rs.81.65 -0.08