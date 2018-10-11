Fuel prices continue to rise

  1. Sify.com
Fuel prices continued to soar on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.36 per litre, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.62 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 9 paise and 29 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.09 Rs.84.09 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.87.73 Rs.87.73 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.50 Rs.85.50 0.00
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.80.94 Rs.80.94 0.00
Petrol price in NoidaRs.79.67 Rs.79.80 -0.13
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.91 Rs.82.91 0.00
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.08 Rs.81.13 -0.05
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.67 Rs.77.67 0.00
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.21 Rs.87.21 0.00
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.71 Rs.82.88 -0.17
Petrol price in LucknowRs.79.71 Rs.79.69 0.02
Petrol price in PatnaRs.85.92 Rs.85.61 0.31
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.61 Rs.85.62 -0.01
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.09 Rs.84.09 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.87.73 Rs.87.73 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.50 Rs.85.50 0.00
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.81.02 Rs.81.18 -0.16
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.80.94 Rs.80.94 0.00
Petrol price in NoidaRs.79.67 Rs.79.80 -0.13
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.79.47 Rs.79.67 -0.20
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.78.42 Rs.78.42 0.00
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.03 Rs.78.23 -0.20
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.80.72 Rs.80.63 0.09
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.91 Rs.82.91 0.00
Petrol price in BhopalRs.85.34 Rs.85.46 -0.12
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.08 Rs.81.13 -0.05
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.67 Rs.77.67 0.00
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.76 Rs.79.75 0.01
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.79.51 Rs.79.48 0.03
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.40 Rs.85.40 0.00
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.82.53 Rs.82.53 0.00
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.21 Rs.87.21 0.00
Petrol price in ImphalRs.77.89 Rs.77.89 0.00
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.75.40 Rs.75.10 0.30
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.71 Rs.82.88 -0.17
Petrol price in JammuRs.81.37 Rs.81.37 0.00
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.58 Rs.87.58 0.00
Petrol price in KohimaRs.78.66 Rs.78.66 0.00
Petrol price in LucknowRs.79.71 Rs.79.69 0.02
Petrol price in PanjimRs.73.36 Rs.73.28 0.08
Petrol price in PatnaRs.85.92 Rs.85.61 0.31
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.78 Rs.70.78 0.00
Petrol price in RaipurRs.80.13 Rs.80.10 0.03
Petrol price in RanchiRs.78.52 Rs.78.50 0.02
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.57 Rs.81.65 -0.08



