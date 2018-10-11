Fuel prices continue to rise

Fuel prices continued to soar on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.
After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.36 per litre, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.62 in the national capital.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 9 paise and 29 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11-10-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.82.26
|Rs.82.26
|0.00
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.09
|Rs.84.09
|0.00
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.87.73
|Rs.87.73
|0.00
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.50
|Rs.85.50
|0.00
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.80.94
|Rs.80.94
|0.00
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.79.67
|Rs.79.80
|-0.13
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.82.91
|Rs.82.91
|0.00
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.81.08
|Rs.81.13
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.67
|Rs.77.67
|0.00
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.21
|Rs.87.21
|0.00
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.71
|Rs.82.88
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.79.71
|Rs.79.69
|0.02
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.85.92
|Rs.85.61
|0.31
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.61
|Rs.85.62
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.82.26
|Rs.82.26
|0.00
