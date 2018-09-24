  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. Fuel prices rise again, petrol crosses Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

Fuel prices rise again, petrol crosses Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 24, 2018 11:28 hrs
Petrol Pump

New Delhi: In no respite to the citizens, fuel prices in the country touched new heights on Monday morning, especially in Mumbai, as the petrol price in the metropolitan city crossed Rs 90-run mark.

In Mumbai, the petrol price has touched Rs 90.08 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 78.58 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi are Rs.82.72 per litre and Rs.74.02 per litre respectively.

Keeping the people's suffering in mind, the West Bengal government on September 11 reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each last week. Similarly, the Karnataka government had also announced that the petrol and diesel prices across the state would be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre each, following the reduction in cess on these fuels. As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

However, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that discussions are taking place with the United States regarding the reduction of oil imports from Iran.

Garg had also said that if needed, discussions will be held on trading of oil in terms of the Indian Rupee.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.44 Rs.83.28 0.16
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.04 Rs.81.73 0.31
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.00 Rs.80.83 0.17
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.30 Rs.78.14 0.16
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.97 Rs.82.79 0.18
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.39 Rs.88.30 0.09
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.70 Rs.82.56 0.14
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.88 Rs.81.67 0.21
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.85.05 Rs.84.96 0.09
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.62 Rs.80.42 0.20
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.91 Rs.77.75 0.16
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.23 Rs.84.06 0.17
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.95 Rs.87.91 0.04
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.47 Rs.80.88 -0.41
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20
Petrol price in PanjimRs.76.21 Rs.75.94 0.27
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.07 Rs.70.93 0.14
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.84 Rs.82.81 0.03
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.42 Rs.81.17 0.25
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.99 Rs.81.73 0.26
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.83.38 Rs.83.36 0.02
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.02 Rs.86.85 0.17
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.31 Rs.80.29 0.02
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.37 Rs.80.16 0.21
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.81.39 Rs.81.16 0.23

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29500.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29800.00 (0.2%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28050.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28400.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News