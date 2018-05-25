  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Fuel prices rise for 12th straight day

Fuel prices rise for 12th straight day

Last Updated: Fri, May 25, 2018 10:36 hrs
An employee fills diesel into an oil drum at a fuel station in New Delhi

Fuel prices continued to increase for the 12th straight day today, with petrol and diesel prices hiked by 32 and 18 paise, respectively.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are Delhi Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai 85.65; Kolkata 80.47 and Chennai 80.80; whereas diesel prices are: Delhi 68.75; Mumbai 73.2; Chennai 72.58; Kolkata 71.30.

The prices came into effect at 6 am today.

The domestic fuel prices are increasing as the crude oil price in the international market is continuously rallying upwards. In addition to it, the rupee is weakening against the US dollar, which has affected the rupee-dollar exchange rate, thus putting further burden on the prices here.

The opposition parties are lampooning the Centre for the hike, which has remained unstoppable since the conclusion of the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after he accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the 'fuel challenge' to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices.

"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response."

However, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Centre would soon take quick measures to give some relief to the common people from the rising fuel prices.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.77.83 Rs.77.47 0.36
Petrol price in KolkataRs.80.47 Rs.80.12 0.35
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.85.65 Rs.85.29 0.36
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.80.80 Rs.80.42 0.38
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.78.60 Rs.78.24 0.36
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.35 Rs.77.99 0.36
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.40 Rs.78.12 0.28
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.28 Rs.78.00 0.28
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.73.50 Rs.73.16 0.34
Petrol price in AizwalRs.73.62 Rs.73.29 0.33
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.77.94 Rs.77.58 0.36
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.79.10 Rs.78.73 0.37
Petrol price in BhopalRs.83.45 Rs.83.08 0.37
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.76.64 Rs.76.28 0.36
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.74.85 Rs.74.51 0.34
Petrol price in DehradunRs.78.86 Rs.78.58 0.28
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.12 Rs.76.77 0.35
Petrol price in GangtokRs.80.85 Rs.80.50 0.35
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.03 Rs.79.66 0.37
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.82.45 Rs.82.07 0.38
Petrol price in ImphalRs.75.89 Rs.75.54 0.35
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.73.64 Rs.73.30 0.34
Petrol price in JaipurRs.80.60 Rs.80.24 0.36
Petrol price in JammuRs.79.52 Rs.79.17 0.35
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.08 Rs.82.71 0.37
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.26 Rs.75.91 0.35
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.35 Rs.78.06 0.29
Petrol price in PanjimRs.71.72 Rs.71.39 0.33
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.30 Rs.82.94 0.36
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.76.59 Rs.76.24 0.35
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.06 Rs.66.76 0.30
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.21 Rs.77.86 0.35
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.51 Rs.77.22 0.29
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.18 Rs.76.83 0.35
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.77.99 Rs.77.63 0.36
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.21 Rs.81.86 0.35
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.00 Rs.81.62 0.38
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.75.70 Rs.75.35 0.35
Petrol price in DamanRs.75.62 Rs.75.28 0.34

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29820.00 (0.57%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 30500.00 (0.16%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 30300.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30570.00 (0.33%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28880.00 (0.28%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 29100.00 (-0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29650.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News